Raymond James & Associates Purchases 856 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in General American Investors were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Elequin Securities LLC increased its position in General American Investors by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in General American Investors by 8,939.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General American Investors news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $183,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 3,381 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $84,558.81. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at $487,745.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,893 shares of company stock valued at $186,982. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Price Performance

General American Investors Announces Dividend

General American Investors stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

General American Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.