Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Shares in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RFM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

RFM stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.