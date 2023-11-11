Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BOH opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $82.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $262.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

