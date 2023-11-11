Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,536 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

LEVI opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

