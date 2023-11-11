Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance

TTP opened at $27.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $29.64.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.