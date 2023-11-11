Raymond James & Associates Sells 12,341 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 336,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar bought 13,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,064.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar bought 13,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,064.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,064.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,644 shares of company stock worth $265,543. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $182.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.