Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,004 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 19.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 45.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Walter Sierotko purchased 6,300 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $220,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 0.6 %

PFS opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $24.58.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.75 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

