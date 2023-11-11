Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,129 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PXI opened at $42.12 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2192 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

