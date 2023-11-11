Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,137 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 412,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 82,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LXP stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.80. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $85.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.13%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

