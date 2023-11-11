Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,377 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,444,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,796 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,411,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 170,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6,065.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,178.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,709 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

EWG stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

