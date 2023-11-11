Raymond James & Associates Sells 296 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWMC opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average of $88.53. The company has a market capitalization of $214.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $74.63 and a 52 week high of $96.13.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.