Raymond James & Associates Sells 42,625 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,625 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 319,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chimera Investment Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.81.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

