Raymond James & Associates Sells 735 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SkyWest were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,414,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.5% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 160,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Down 0.4 %

SKYW stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $766.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

