Raymond James & Associates Takes $316,000 Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 3,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 650.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of JMOM opened at $42.14 on Friday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

