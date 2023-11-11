Raymond James & Associates Takes $342,000 Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 739,896 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $25.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

