Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Green Plains Partners worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EVR Research LP grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 1,406.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 283,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 264,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GPP stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. Green Plains Partners LP has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $300.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Green Plains Partners Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

