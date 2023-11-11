Raymond James Comments on Ag Growth International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $5.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AFN. CIBC upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$78.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cormark reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.39.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$50.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.75. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$38.76 and a 12 month high of C$63.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$957.22 million, a PE ratio of -69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.95. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of C$390.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$424.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.