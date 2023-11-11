Raymond James Comments on Martinrea International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

MRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.18.

Shares of MRE opened at C$12.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$997.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.21. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$10.29 and a 12-month high of C$15.37.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.04. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

