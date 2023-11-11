Raymond James Lowers Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $17.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 44.1% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 493,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 18.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after buying an additional 211,454 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 79.3% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 689,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 304,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

