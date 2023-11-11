RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $198.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.84.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 59.79% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $67.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

