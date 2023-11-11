Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.64

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.64 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 107.09 ($1.32). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 109.25 ($1.35), with a volume of 8,468 shares.

Redcentric Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £170.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,820.83 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.73.

Redcentric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,666.67%.

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

