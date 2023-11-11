Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Reed’s Stock Down 3.2 %
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
