Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Down 70.6% in October

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the October 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.03. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $188.25.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

