Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Down 70.6% in October

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the October 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Rémy Cointreau Price Performance
Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.03. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $188.25.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rémy Cointreau
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.