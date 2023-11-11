Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $51.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Replimune Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $107,213.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of REPL stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.63. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $29.52.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.