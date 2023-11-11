Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chesswood Group Limited’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesswood Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Chesswood Group Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE:CHW opened at C$6.32 on Friday. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$5.40 and a twelve month high of C$12.05. The company has a market cap of C$113.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.47. The company has a current ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 958.64.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.13. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of C$80.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.79 million.

Chesswood Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$60,500.00. In other Chesswood Group news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total value of C$60,500.00. Also, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.12 per share, with a total value of C$205,863.37. Insiders bought 110,208 shares of company stock valued at $752,025 over the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.