Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Endeavour Silver Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EDR. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$2.66 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$2.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.08. The stock has a market cap of C$509.39 million, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.96.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of C$67.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.90 million.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

