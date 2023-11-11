Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Primoris Services Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Primoris Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Primoris Services stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primoris Services news, insider John M. Perisich sold 19,205 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $637,413.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,652.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 256,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,919,448.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $637,413.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,652.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

