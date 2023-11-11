Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$6.29 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.90 and a 1 year high of C$8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

