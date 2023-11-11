Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Head to Head Analysis

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.0% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Research Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Research Solutions and Grab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grab 0 1 6 0 2.86

Profitability

Research Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.68, indicating a potential upside of 99.79%. Grab has a consensus target price of $4.69, indicating a potential upside of 43.39%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Grab.

This table compares Research Solutions and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions 1.52% 9.27% 3.01% Grab -55.26% -16.50% -12.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Research Solutions and Grab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $37.70 million 1.84 $570,000.00 $0.02 117.06 Grab $1.98 billion 6.20 -$1.68 billion ($0.27) -12.11

Research Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Research Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Grab on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.