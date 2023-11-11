Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Update

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the October 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Revelation Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVB. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revelation Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Revelation Biosciences stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Revelation Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.22.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences ( NASDAQ:REVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Revelation Biosciences will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

