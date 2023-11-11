Reviewing Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) & DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

DFI Retail Group has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dingdong (Cayman) has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DFI Retail Group and Dingdong (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFI Retail Group $9.17 billion 0.34 -$114.60 million N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) $3.58 billion 0.13 -$118.07 million ($0.26) -7.65

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DFI Retail Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

24.7% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DFI Retail Group and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) -1.76% -84.52% -2.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DFI Retail Group and Dingdong (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DFI Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dingdong (Cayman) 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $5.15, suggesting a potential upside of 158.79%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than DFI Retail Group.

Summary

DFI Retail Group beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim's brand. The company was formerly known as Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited and changed its name to DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited in May 2022. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

