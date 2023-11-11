Reviewing Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) & First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Sunnova Energy International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get First Solar alerts:

Volatility & Risk

First Solar has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.62 billion 5.46 -$44.17 million $4.42 30.30 Sunnova Energy International $557.69 million 1.90 -$161.64 million ($2.15) -4.03

This table compares First Solar and Sunnova Energy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Sunnova Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 14.99% 8.35% 5.67% Sunnova Energy International -34.79% -14.83% -2.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Solar and Sunnova Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 0 5 19 0 2.79 Sunnova Energy International 0 6 18 1 2.80

First Solar currently has a consensus target price of $234.72, indicating a potential upside of 75.27%. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus target price of $23.86, indicating a potential upside of 175.52%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than First Solar.

Summary

First Solar beats Sunnova Energy International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.