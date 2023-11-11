Reviewing Treasure Island Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:TISDZ) & Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Treasure Island Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:TISDZ – Get Free Report) and Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Treasure Island Royalty Trust and Patterson-UTI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treasure Island Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Patterson-UTI Energy 0 2 7 1 2.90

Valuation & Earnings

Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus price target of $17.30, suggesting a potential upside of 41.80%.

This table compares Treasure Island Royalty Trust and Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treasure Island Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Patterson-UTI Energy $2.65 billion 0.96 $154.66 million $1.32 9.24

Patterson-UTI Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Island Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Treasure Island Royalty Trust and Patterson-UTI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treasure Island Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A Patterson-UTI Energy 8.49% 20.70% 11.20%

Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy beats Treasure Island Royalty Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treasure Island Royalty Trust

Treasure Island Royalty Trust holds nonexpense bearing overriding royalty interests in ultra deep prospects in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The trust owns, or has the right to receive, overriding royalty interests from Newfield Exploration Company's interest in any future production. It has interests in 116 lease blocks located offshore Louisiana in the South Timbalier, Ship Shoal, South Marsh Island, and Eugene Island areas. Treasure Island Royalty Trust was founded in 2002 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia. The Pressure Pumping Services segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides a suite of directional drilling services, including directional drilling and measurement-while-drilling services; supply and rental of downhole performance motors; and software and services that enhances the accuracy of directional and horizontal wellbores, wellbore quality, and on-bottom rate of penetration. It also services equipment to drilling contractors, as well as provides electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine, and mining industries in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

