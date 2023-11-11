RLX Technology (RLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RLX opened at $1.64 on Friday. RLX Technology has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLX. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RLX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock.

About RLX Technology

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

