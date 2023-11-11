RLX Technology (RLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter.
RLX Technology Stock Performance
Shares of RLX opened at $1.64 on Friday. RLX Technology has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RLX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock.
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
