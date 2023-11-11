Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $46.00 at Benchmark

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $35.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

RBLX stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00. Roblox has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 469.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $258,739.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,488,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,838,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,488,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,122,477. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Roblox by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,267,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,567 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 401,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 163,565 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 279,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,428,000 after purchasing an additional 343,115 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

