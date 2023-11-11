Roivant Sciences (ROIV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Roivant Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $8.81 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROIV

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $175,679.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 611,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,280,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,277,927 shares of company stock valued at $221,952,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 127,287 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,425,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $831,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.