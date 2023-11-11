Roivant Sciences (ROIV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Roivant Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Roivant Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of ROIV opened at $8.81 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on ROIV
Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences
In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $175,679.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 611,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,280,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,277,927 shares of company stock valued at $221,952,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 127,287 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,425,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $831,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roivant Sciences
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.