Royal Bank of Canada Increases Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $37.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 65.74% from the stock’s current price.

H has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.91.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of H opened at $107.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $127.80. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $176,420.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $176,420.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,263.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Tuttle bought 1,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,787.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.