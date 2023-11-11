RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Price Up 6.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $25.32. 182,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 354,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 88.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million.

RXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other RxSight news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $88,529.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,892.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $120,433.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,012.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 2,950 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $88,529.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at $606,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,683. Corporate insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the first quarter valued at about $44,146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after buying an additional 382,119 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of RxSight by 35.3% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 876,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 130,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in RxSight by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 224,275 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $901.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.89.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

