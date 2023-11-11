Salem Media Group (SALM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.32 million. On average, analysts expect Salem Media Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Shares of SALM opened at $0.75 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Salem Media Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

See Also

