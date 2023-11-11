Sanara MedTech (SMTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sanara MedTech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sanara MedTech Stock Performance

SMTI opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. Sanara MedTech has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $244.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sanara MedTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanara MedTech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sanara MedTech by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanara MedTech in the second quarter worth about $229,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Further Reading

