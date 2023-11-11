Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.67

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.67 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 41.24 ($0.51). Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.52), with a volume of 711,240 shares trading hands.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.67. The company has a market cap of £205.43 million, a P/E ratio of -381.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.74.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

