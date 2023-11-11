ScS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $195.90

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 195.90 ($2.42) and traded as high as GBX 270.95 ($3.34). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.33), with a volume of 8,305 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get ScS Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SCS

ScS Group Price Performance

ScS Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £91.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 195.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. ScS Group’s payout ratio is 12,500.00%.

About ScS Group

(Get Free Report)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, wood, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides sofa products under the La-Z-Boy, G Plan, SiSi Italia, Celebrity, and Endurance brands, as well as third party brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.