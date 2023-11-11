Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $213.72 on Friday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $217.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.80.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $90,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,360,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Seagen by 138.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

