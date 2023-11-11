Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HUBB. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $280.86.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $289.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.06. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hubbell by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Hubbell by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.