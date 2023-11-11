Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Select Medical by 2.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 33.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 107,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,039,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,803,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.4 %

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

