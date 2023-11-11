Semantix, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:STIX)

Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Semantix in a research report issued on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Semantix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share.

Semantix stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.14. Semantix has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.96.

Semantix ( NASDAQ:STIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter. Semantix had a negative return on equity of 83.91% and a negative net margin of 122.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Semantix by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 64,835 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Semantix during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Semantix during the first quarter worth $1,986,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Semantix during the first quarter worth $164,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semantix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers.

