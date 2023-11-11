Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $231.28

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.28 ($2.85) and traded as low as GBX 227.40 ($2.81). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 240 ($2.96), with a volume of 64,199 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 222.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 231.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.95 million, a PE ratio of 1,263.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers product through stores and shoezone.com, a Website. Shoe Zone plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

