Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Grows By 766.7%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Adecco Group Stock Up 0.1 %

AHEXY stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

