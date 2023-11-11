Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Decreases By 90.2%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the October 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Amadeus IT Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $64.66 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments, Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

