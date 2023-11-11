Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Decreases By 90.2%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the October 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Amadeus IT Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $64.66 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.94.
About Amadeus IT Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amadeus IT Group
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.