Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Declines By 47.6%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ANSLY opened at $57.00 on Friday. Ansell has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $82.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08.

Ansell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.982 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.75. Ansell’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

